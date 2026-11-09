Tinubu to Nigerian youths: Challenges agitating my minds will be addressed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to giving Nigerian youths a sense of belonging and addressing, with sincerity, the challenges agitating their minds.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja while addressing participants at the 2026 National Youth Conference.

In his remarks to declare the conference closed, President Tinubu listed the cost of living, access to education and employment opportunities among the obstacles facing youths, declaring that his administration was determined to meet their legitimate expectations.

He said, “I understand the challenges confronting our young people. I know that many of you are concerned about employment, the cost of living, access to education, opportunities to start businesses and the security of your communities.

“I also understand your desire for a country where hard work is rewarded, talent is recognised and opportunities are not determined by who you know or where you come from. These are legitimate expectations. They are expectations that government has a responsibility to address.

“Our Renewed Hope Agenda is founded on the determination to build an economy that creates opportunities, rewards enterprise and gives every Nigerian a fair chance to succeed.

“We have taken difficult decisions to lay the foundation for a stronger and more productive economy. I know that these reforms have come with sacrifices. But I also know that young Nigerians deserve more than explanations about the difficulties of today.”

Represented at the event by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu listed the proactive measures taken by his administration to meet the needs of Nigerian youths.

“You deserve to see the opportunities of tomorrow becoming realities in your lives. That is why we are investing in education, skills, innovation and entrepreneurship. Through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the Three Million Technical Talent programme, the YouthCred, the Nigerian Youth Academy and other initiatives, we are working to remove barriers and open new pathways for young Nigerians.

“And we will do more. We will ensure that training leads to opportunities. That innovation attracts investment. That young entrepreneurs can continue to access finance, and that a young Nigerian with talent and determination can succeed, regardless of background or location.”

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Tinubu further assured participants that, unlike in the past when recommendations from such summits were not implemented, his administration would match its words with action by ensuring the implementation of ideas generated at this year’s conference.

“The real test of this conference begins after today. I do not want the recommendations of this conference to become another report gathering dust on government shelves. I want them to become a guide for action.

“I therefore direct the Honourable Minister of Youth Development to work with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, state governments, the private sector and development partners to translate the outcomes of this Conference into a practical implementation framework.

“That framework must identify clear priorities, assign responsibilities, establish realistic timelines and provide measurable indicators of progress. I also expect young people to remain actively involved in the implementation and monitoring process.

“You must not be invited to the table only when decisions are being discussed. You must also have a place at the table when those decisions are being implemented.

“Our commitment must extend to young women, persons with disabilities, young people in rural communities and those whose circumstances have too often limited their opportunities.

“No young Nigerian should be left behind.”

President Tinubu further assured the youths that, under his leadership, the average Nigerian youth would be given opportunities to excel, irrespective of their background.

“My dear young Nigerians, do not underestimate your power to change this country. Nigeria needs your creativity. Nigeria needs your courage. Nigeria needs your enterprise. Nigeria needs your leadership.

“But leadership also demands responsibility. Use your voices to advance ideas. Use your platforms to promote understanding. Challenge what is wrong, defend what is right, and participate actively in the democratic process.

“Let us never allow our differences in ethnicity, religion, or political opinion to become barriers to our common destiny. We may come from different backgrounds, but we share one country and one future.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, and building it is a responsibility we must share. I remain committed to a Nigeria where young people are not merely waiting for opportunities but are equipped and supported to create them.

“A Nigeria where the son of a farmer can become a technology innovator, where a young woman in a rural community can build a successful enterprise. A Nigeria where a graduate can turn knowledge into meaningful work, and where the dreams of our young people are not limited by the circumstances of their birth.

“That is the Nigeria we are working together to build.”