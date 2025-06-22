Tinubu to chair 67th ECOWAS summit as tenure ends

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will chair the 67th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government today, June 22, 2025, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, marking the end of his two-year tenure as Chairman of ECOWAS.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the summit aims to deepen regional economic integration, address security challenges, and advance economic cooperation across ECOWAS member states.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the meeting will also mark the end of President Tinubu’s tenure and the election of a new Chairman.

The 67th ECOWAS summit will bring together West African leaders to discuss pressing issues, including democratic governance, regional stability, and ongoing efforts to reintegrate Sahelian states that exited the bloc.

The West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), convened by President Tinubu, preceded the 67th ECOWAS summit and focused on enhancing trade and investment cooperation across West Africa.

The summit drew participation from several West African leaders, including the Presidents of Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, The Gambia, Benin, Togo, and Guinea-Bissau.

WAES aimed to yield concrete outcomes and deliverables to fast-track West Africa’s integration agenda, deemed crucial for regional peace, security, and prosperity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

