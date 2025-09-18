Metro

Tinubu to attend Yari’s son’s wedding, visit Aisha Buhari in Kaduna, Friday

Clement Idoko
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Friday, September 19, for Kaduna, the capital of Kaduna State.

Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday said President Tinubu would attend the wedding ceremony between Nasirudeen Yari and Safiyya Shehu Idris during the visit.

Nasirudeen is the son of the senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari.

According to the statement, Tinubu will also pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the family residence in Kaduna.

“The President will return to Abuja on the same day after the visit,” Onanuga stated.

