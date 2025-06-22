Tinubu tasks media on unity, ethical journalism as NUJ celebrates 70 years

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised the pivotal role of the Nigerian media in fostering national unity, strengthening democracy, and shaping the country’s future, urging journalists to recommit to ethical journalism and nation-building.

President Tinubu gave the charge in Abuja during the 70th Anniversary Gala, Award Night, and Book Presentation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris, who acknowledged the enduring relationship between President Tinubu and the media, describing him as a staunch ally of press freedom.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not just a friend of the media, but one whose democratic credentials were shaped in solidarity with Nigeria’s most courageous journalists.

“From the trenches of the June 12 struggle to the presidency, his affinity with the press remains unmatched.”

He urged media professionals to spotlight Nigeria’s democratic gains and progress stories to help consolidate the nation’s 26-year democratic journey and foster civic confidence in public institutions.

“The media must take the lead in telling the story of Nigeria’s democratic achievements, in governance reforms, infrastructure growth, civic engagement, and socio-economic development,” Idris said.

While reaffirming Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to press freedom, Idris highlighted the growing threats of fake news, disinformation, and the disruptive influence of artificial intelligence on journalism practice.

“The rise of generative AI and deepfakes poses a direct challenge to credible journalism. In this era, ethical journalism is not just important, it is essential,” he warned.

He disclosed that the Federal Government, in partnership with UNESCO, is establishing a world-first Category-2 Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja, a landmark initiative aimed at promoting media responsibility and literacy in the digital age.

“When operational, this institute will serve as a transformative hub for building ethical journalism and informed citizenship in Nigeria,” he announced.

Idris also pledged the government’s willingness to partner with the NUJ on matters of journalists’ welfare, digitisation, gender inclusion, and institutional support.

Also speaking at the landmark event, elder statesman and veteran journalist, Chief Olusegun Osoba, called on the Federal Government and NUJ leadership to urgently tackle the menace of fake journalism in Nigeria.

“Mr President, you have a challenge. Can you ensure we now have an updated, verifiable database of genuine members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists? We must identify and weed out those parading themselves falsely as journalists,” he charged.

Chief Osoba warned that the credibility and future of the profession are at risk if impostors continue to undermine professional standards, noting that NUJ remains the mother body and describing other affiliates of NUJ as “club”.

He stressed the importance of professionalism and integrity, especially as the country navigates the challenges of digital media.

Reflecting on his career, Osoba recounted his own transition from analogue to digital journalism, urging practitioners to embrace innovation. “I was once an analogue journalist, but today I can proudly tell you that I am a digital reporter. Change is inevitable. Journalists must adapt to survive.”

He encouraged the media to stand firm against misinformation, uphold truth and public accountability, and honour the legacy of fallen heroes of the press. “Our profession is under siege from partisan interference and the erosion of ethical values. But we must continue to stand firm on the side of fairness and public interest.”

Also speaking, NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, hailed the union’s 70-year journey as a testament to professionalism, patriotism, and the power of journalism to shape national development. He recalled how the union, founded on 15 March 1955, began as a platform to advocate for journalists’ welfare but evolved into a powerful institution at the forefront of national discourse and democracy.

Abdullahi described the NUJ’s Platinum Jubilee as a historic moment of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment to defending the role of journalism in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Our 70th anniversary is more than just a commemoration of our past,” he said. “It is a rallying cry for the future we envision — a future rooted in ethical journalism, responsible innovation, and unrelenting advocacy for press freedom.”

He noted that the NUJ’s growth is reflected in its widespread presence across Nigeria’s 37 state councils, the formation of affiliate bodies like NAWOJ, NGE, and SWAN, and its historic role in chronicling Nigeria’s civil war, coups, democratic transitions, and current reforms. “We have stood with the nation in its darkest and brightest hours,” he said.

Amid ongoing insecurity in parts of the country, Yahaya charged journalists to maintain ethical standards, particularly in conflict reporting. “Our stories should aim to heal and unite, not divide. We must report with empathy, accuracy, and responsibility,” he said, while reaffirming the Union’s commitment to press freedom and constitutional democracy.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the NUJ @ 70 Organising Committee, Dr Abimbola Oyetunde, described the celebration as a landmark moment in the union’s history.

“I am deeply moved by the overwhelming success of this celebration. It reflects the enduring spirit of the NUJ and the vital role the media continues to play in Nigerian society,” she said.

She extended heartfelt appreciation to media houses, government dignitaries, and past NUJ and NAWOJ leaders for their support.

“We are especially grateful for the comprehensive live coverage by NTA, AIT, FRCN, VON, and other stations like TVC, Arise, as well as many online platforms, which ensured Nigerians everywhere could share in this milestone,” she added.

As the curtains fell on the celebration, one message echoed loudest: journalism must evolve, but its values must endure.

The event, themed “Celebrating Seven Decades of Journalistic Excellence,” brought together government officials, media executives, veteran journalists, and union leaders in a colourful celebration of press freedom and national impact.

Awards were conferred on selected state governors for their media-friendly policies and peace-building initiatives, while seasoned journalists received plaques of honour for their lifetime contributions.

