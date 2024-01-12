President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken the step of suspending all ongoing programmes administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), as stated by the Federal Government.

In a statement released on Friday, the Director of Information at the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, revealed that this decision by the President comes in light of the “ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.”

“All four (4) programmes administered by NSIPA, viz., the N-Power Programme, the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programmes”), have been suspended for a period of six weeks in the first instance,” the statement read.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the programmes’ beneficiaries.”

According to the statement, Tinubu also constituted a ministerial panel to conduct a thorough review of the agency’s operations and recommend necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations, and registrations, are now frozen.

Tinubu also assured stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians.

