Tinubu Support Group flags-off nationwide campaign with spiritual intercession

Hundreds of supporters of the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the aegis of ‘Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023’ on Wednesday in Abuja, flagged off the nationwide campaign with a prayer session.

The event was attended by one of the 23 other APC presidential aspirants, Senator Ajayi Borrofice who stepped down for Senator Tinubu during the party primaries held in June, 2022 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

In his goodwill message, Senator Boroffice who noted that the 23 Aspirants cannot clinch the Presidential ticket, hence his resolve to step down for Senator Tinubu considering his leadership qualities and antecedents.

“From all the 23 aspirants, one person will be candidate and then we have to assess our strength and also the antecedent of the other people. I’ve been with Asiwaju a long time and I know that he’s the person who can do and salvage the economy, that can provide leadership that will solve the problems of our country.

“So, I had no choice than to step down and to support him. I’m supporting him with full heart and full strength. I’m on a number of platforms in my state, that is Tinubu Mass Movement, I established ‘Yoruba Koya’ which is going on in the country to solicit support for him.

“I have other platforms that I belong to which I cannot tell you for security reason because this election is going to be strategic, it’s going to be scientific that we need to do a lot of information analysis and plan strategies. Not only going round and wear T-Shirts, no this election is going to be very strategic. We have to do a lot of analysis and I belong to a number of the platforms where we are doing this,” he noted.

While responding to question on the public outcry trailing the Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket adopted by APC, Senator Boroffice said: “Just like Bishop Kukah said, we are not looking for a religious messiah, we are looking for a leader that can lead Nigeria, that can provide leadership, that can solve the problems of Nigeria, even if you can bring him from America if our constitution will allow, let him come. But we have one in Nigeria. We have Asiwaju in Nigeria and with his antecedents he can do it, so why shouldn’t we support him.”

In the bid to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election especially among the youths, Senator Boroffice underscored the need for persuasion and advocacy that violence will not yield anything and it is very important.

“Of course, the security organisations are also up and doing to make sure that issues that can provoke violence are not prominent.”

Speaking earlier, Director General of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Realwan Okpanachi, extolled the APC Presidential Candidate who he described as intelligent and a unifier.

He said: “Over 30 years ago, we spotted in Asiwaju the qualities that have endeared him to Nigerians of today. We saw in him that he’s a unifier, we saw in him that he’s intelligent, that he’s a smart leader, we saw in him a humane leader.

“We saw everything that a leader of this country should possess. And we took it upon ourselves to start propagating the virtues, beliefs and political philosophy of Asiwaju as far back as 30 years ago even when he himself was not aware that he was going to contest for the Presidential election.

“We started engaging Nigerians across the country, established structures across the country in all the Local Governments and all the Wards in Nigeria.

“And when it became apparent that he’s going to contest the presidential election in 2023, we birthed Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 as a vehicle through which we can engage Nigerians and canvass votes for Asiwaju.





“We discovered over 13 years ago that our diversity that ought to be our strength has not been properly annexed and we needed a leader that will be able to annex the opportunities that are embedded in our diversity.

“And we looked around we discovered that it is only Asiwaju as a Governor of Lagos State as far back as 1999 that took upon himself to appoint Nigerians of good character, of integrity from every nook and cranny of this country as commissioners. He appointed from Anambra State a Christian as Commissioner of Budget and Planning in the person of Ben Akabueze, the present Director General of Budget Office.

“He appointed a Christian from Delta State as a Commissioner of Land in Lagos State in person of Arthur Nwere. He appointed a Christian from Ekiti State as a Commissioner in the person of Dele Alake. He appointed a Muslim from Osun State who is the present Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. He appointed a Muslim from Kwara State from North Central, the present Minister of Information as Chief of Staff, Lai Mohammed. He appointed a Christian from Ogun State, our current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Commissioner and Attorney General of Lagos State; Attorney General is very key in every administration, yet he gave it to a Christian from another state.

“He appointed advisers from Katsina State, from Borno State so Nigeria was represented in his cabinet. He appointed people without looking at your religion or ethnicity,” Okpanachi noted.