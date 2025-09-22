Tinubu support group DG, Yakassai, hosts BAT ideological group, 36 coordinators launch handbook

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, hosted the BAT Ideological Group in Abuja during a courtesy visit that culminated in the unveiling of the group’s official handbook.

The event drew coordinators of the BAT Ideological Group from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), underscoring the national spread and organizational strength of the movement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Yakasai commended the convener of the group, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi, for what he described as a remarkable initiative to institutionalize the ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said he was impressed with the group’s work in promoting political education and grassroots sensitization on government policies.

Also present was Alhaji Tejumade Suleiman, patron of the BAT Ideological Group and a long-time friend of President Tinubu, who praised the unveiling as a milestone for the group and reaffirmed his commitment to its mission.

In his address, Atoyebi described the handbook as a “compass” and compendium that would guide members in advancing Tinubu’s vision of progressive governance.

He stressed that the BAT Ideological Group was not a conventional political support group but a body of technocrats capable of serving the nation at the highest levels.

He further outlined the group’s activities, including sensitization campaigns on local government autonomy, healthcare reforms, the NELFUND student loan scheme, and the ₦45,000 monthly stipend for technical college students under the TVET reform.

He disclosed that the group had invested up to ₦20 million in deploying drones nationwide to monitor federal projects and ensure equitable development.

The group has also sponsored radio jingles, donated a functional website to the TSG for coordination of support groups, and registered formally with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), a step Atoyebi said reflects its seriousness and sustainability.

According to him, the new handbook consolidates these efforts and provides members with a reference for sensitization, strategy, and community engagement.

He urged coordinators to study and apply it, adding that Tinubu’s values of public service, inclusiveness, humility, and progressive ideas must remain their guiding principles.