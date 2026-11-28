Former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, has called for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain in office for another 10 years, if possible, arguing that the President needs more time to complete his ongoing projects and reforms.

Akande said extending Tinubu’s time in office would allow his policies to deliver lasting results, adding that Nigeria needed sustained leadership to address the challenges created by decades of military rule.

The former governor made the remarks during an interview on the Frankly Speaking with Icon podcast, published on Friday, where he defended the President’s performance and expressed confidence in the direction of his administration.

Citing the progress of road construction projects across the South-West, Akande referenced the Olubadan’s comments on developments along routes connecting Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Oyo and Ikire.

Quoting the Olubadan, Akande said, “If you are working like this, and this had not been done 50 years before you, what again do we still say you should do, and you have not done?

“But so that you will be able to complete this good job that you started, Ibadan people and Oyo State people are supporting you to do another four years.”

Backing the position, Akande argued that Tinubu should be given another four years and suggested that an even longer stay in office would be necessary to consolidate the administration’s achievements.

“What else do you want me to say? So Bola Tinubu should be allowed to do another four years to be able to complete that good job he has started.

“He should remain in office, if possible, for another 10 years; otherwise, we go back to the situation of Ebinpawa because there has been a foundation for hunger.”

Akande attributed many of Nigeria’s economic and developmental problems to successive military administrations, accusing them of undermining agriculture, education and the country’s modernisation.

He said decades of poor policies had weakened productive activities and contributed to the hardship confronting the country.

“Forty years before he came, since 1966, when the military started ruling you, you have been laying the foundation for hunger. You have abandoned your farms. You have abandoned the job. You have refused to be educated. You have refused to be modernised,” Akande said.

He maintained that Tinubu’s policies would gradually transform the country, predicting improvements in electricity supply and modernisation if the administration’s reforms were sustained.

“So in another 10 years there will be electricity everywhere. There will be modernisation.”

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The former governor also highlighted electricity sector liberalisation as one of the administration’s significant policy decisions, saying the changes had expanded opportunities for individuals and communities to generate their own power.

“They liberalised electricity. If you have money today, you can create electricity in your home. You can create it in your city. You can create it around you,” he said.

Akande contrasted the policy with the restrictions he said characterised military governments, when electricity generation was largely controlled by the Federal Government and individuals who attempted to generate power independently faced penalties.

“Unlike what the military did before, if you tried to create electricity, they would arrest you. They would make you a debtor. They wouldn’t let you do it. They said only the Federal Government could do it. Tinubu came and said everybody can do it,” he said.