Barely 26 days to May 29, John Onaiyekan, former Catholic archbishop of Abuja, has said President-elect Bola Tinubu should not be sworn into office if the election tribunal is not concluded.

Tinubu’s victory is being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who both came distant second and third, respectively.

Onaiyekan made the assertion when featured on Channels Television on Thursday,

According to him, the system of electioneering in the nation should be reviewed, noting that it would produce winners who don’t have the shadow of the court lurking behind their victory.

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation.

“We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it.

“I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court.

“I know it has happened with governors but the outcome has really not been the best of all cases. I think we need to review our election process, so we do have a winner who will be sworn in and whom everybody would rally around.

“It is a pity that it is taking longer for the court to come to its decision. My problem is that the whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people.

“It is not right to have a system that is constantly contested. We should find out why is every election being contested,” he opined.

