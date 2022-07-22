Tinubu/ Shettima ticket : No plan to exclude Christians ― APC NWC

National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has said the ruling party has no plan to exclude any religion or ethnic group in its administration.

The immediate past Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum made the clarification amidst the criticisms trailing the single faith ticket arising from the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his Vice Presidential candidate.

He spoke with newsmen last night shortly after a meeting of the leaders of the North West zone of the party.

While he admitted that concern raised by Nigerians of the Christian faith, particularly the umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) was genuine, Lukman maintained that no religion or ethnic group should feel isolated.

He said:” I think we need to be very honest to ourselves. It is true that people have concerns and those concerns are not being dismissed. To the best of my knowledge, all competent party leaders have acknowledged the concerns. When you make a decision, certainly some people will be at the receiving end of the outcome. Our party, the APC, is not working to exclude any category, whether in terms of religion, ethnicity or any group.

” We have taken the decision to produce candidates and they are the ones we saw at the unveiling yesterday (Wednesday). They are about the Nigerian project, not a fake one. That is the emphasis and I think, as a nation, we need to look much more positive. That I am Salihu Lukman doesn’t mean I am against a Festus or a Bankole.”

On the agenda of the meeting of the APC North West zone, Lukman said they met “to review the situation in the party at the zonal level. The main issue is to really step forward in the business of reconciling aggrieved members in each state. What we agreed to do, moving forward, is to have state-level committees that will meet with all party leaders and aggrieved party members with a view to reconciling all stakeholders. That will be done before the commencement of the campaign for 2023 general elections.”

