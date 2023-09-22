The Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), founders of the Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju-Shettima ticket, which actively supported the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded 2023 Presidential Election, has inaugurated its chapter in Ghana.

The group’s media aide, Pascal Candle, disclosed the inauguration in a statement issued to journalists in Awka on Friday.

He stated that the ceremony took place on the 17th of September, 2023, in a royal style.

Candle mentioned that the Convener/President of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative and the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Amb. Ginika Tor, were present for the inauguration.

While inaugurating the Ghana chapter of OPI under the pioneer leadership of Chief Obioha Daniel Aniekwe, Hon Ginika Tor stated that with the victory of the APC and the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the 2023 presidential election, the job of consolidating progressive politics and increasing the support of Ndigbos for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as the APC generally, has just entered a new phase.

He quoted Hon. Ginika Tor as saying, “This informed the decision by OPI to start early to spread its tentacles wider and deeper, including to neighbouring West African countries where a strong Igbo community thrives.”

She encouraged Ndigbo, stating that it is time to come onboard the progressive vehicle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a greater Nigeria.

She expressed delight that the inauguration was held at the prestigious Palace of Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM, Eze (Dr.) Amb. Chukwudi J. Ihenetu, and thanked the Eze Ndigbo for the honour.

HRM Eze Chukwudi J. Ihenetu was subsequently installed as the Grand Patron of the Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, Ghana Chapter, for his gracious support and determination to better the lives of the Igbos both at home and in Ghana.

