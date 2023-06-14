The Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the duo as “Redeemers who mean well for Nigeria”.

The remark was expressed in a congratulatory message, on Wednesday, to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima which was signed by Chief Igere William Bolouwei of Ogulagha Kingdom, Chief Emaye Benidiwei l, Amatukpa of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chief Prefugha Karawei, the Tiegberifiewei of Ogulagha Kingdom.

The chiefs acknowledged that since the inauguration of the president and his vice, steps so far taken have been in the right direction, expressing hope that President Tinubu”s government will bring the positive dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people.

“On behalf of the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom HRM, King Joseph I. Timiyan (JP) PhD, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State of Nigeria; the entire natives and people of the Kingdom, The Traditional Council of Chiefs of the Kingdom heartily and warmly congratulate the Redeemers of our nation on their victory at the polls and consequent inauguration.

“It is observed that since your inauguration on the 29th day of May 2023, the decisions and actions taken so far by the administration have been credible and point to the fact that the Redeemers mean well for Nigerians.

“President Tinubu’s desire to fight corruption by wiping away from offices persons who do not mean well for Nigerians is in the right direction as the resources of our Country must not be wasted.

“It is the wastage and improper direction of our national natural resources that have plunged the nation into a mess where majority of Nigerians are swimming in poverty.

“These corrupt and wasteful Nigerians do not seem to know that these natural resources such as crude oil and gas, which are golden eggs of the Nigeria economy, are extracted from places where people inhabit.

“These categories of people do not also care about the associated sufferings of the people that inhabit such places, arising from environmental degradation and its effects.

“The Ogulagha Kingdom is one of such places inhabited by our people who suffer daily from the menace of Crude Oil and Gas extraction from our God given Lands.”

“However, there is no proportionate reward in terms of physical infrastructure and human capital development in the Kingdom and we request the Federal Government under your able leadership to bring about changes from the status quo,” the council of chiefs noted.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE