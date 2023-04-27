President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have been moved to Defence House in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ahead of May 29 swearing-in.

The duo will be operating from a government-owned complex following their relocation on Wednesday till after swearing-in on May 29.

The duo will subsequently relocate from the facility to Aso Rock Villa where the presidential residence is.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.

The opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential election tribunal.