Tinubu/Shettima: Clark, Kaigama, Buni, Gbajabiamila, Abbo others differ over Muslim-Muslim ticket

MORE reactions on Monday trailed the choice of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima by Senator Bola Tinubu as his presidential running mate for the 2023 election. Prominent groups and individuals, who spoke on the preference of the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer, differed with some expressing strong reservations against the backdrop of the ethno-religious diversity of the country.

They opined that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be difficult to sell in parts of the country because it is not based on inclusiveness.

They also reasoned that it might not be politically savvy due to the prevalent climate of fear, suspicion and distrust in the country.

There, however, were those who argued that Shettima, over the years, has treated Muslims and Christians alike, adding that Nigerians should be concerned about competence above religious, ethnic considerations.

Nigeria not ripe for same faith presidential ticket – Catholic archbishop

Reacting to the burning issue, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, described the choice of APC Muslim-Muslim ticket as unfortunate.

Kaigama maintained that Nigeria as a country was not ripe for a same faith Presidential ticket.

“When you decide that only one religion will produce the major actors, excluding others who will become like strangers, it would not be fair and just.

“For the sake of religious sensitivity in a place like Nigeria, it is good that we have a balance so that we become like one big family,” Kaigama said.

Choosing Shettima irresponsible, insensitive – APC senator

A senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, kicked against the choice of his colleague representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

Abbo told newsmen that the choice of a fellow Muslim by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was irresponsible, insensitive and showed ignorance of the Nigerian political system. Abbo also announced his withdrawal from the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO).

Abbo said he was baffled that Tinubu ignored recommendations of stakeholders in the party who advised against a Muslim-Muslim ticket.





He recalled that the choice that certain chieftains of the party rejected in 2015 is now being promoted ahead next general elections.

Tinubu made a wise decision —Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate as a wise decision. Gbajabiamila, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, expressed delight that Tinubu settled for one of the best hands for the job of Nigeria’s vice-president.

Gbajabiamila congratulated Tinubu for making “the wise decision,” noting that Nigerians yearned for such a great team.

He said Shettima had over the years proved to be a shrewd and progressive politician whose years as governor of Borno State, from 2011 to 2019, was a defining moment for the state.

The Speaker said the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a good combination that will lead to success at the polls for the APC.

Gbajabiamila said: “Tinubu is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. This unique feature also can be found in Senator Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket threatens Nigeria —Edwin Clark

First Republic Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark has criticised the nomination of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

In a statement on Monday, Clark said the action of the former Lagos state governor in appointing a Muslim to run with him even as a Muslim in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country threatens Nigeria as a country.

Clark asked if the action of the APC candidate is not pointer to the alleged rumour to Islamise Nigeria as a country.

The elder statesman, who is the Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), lamented that with a very sharp division presently in the country, Tinubu’s action and that of the APC would further worsen the situation.

According to Clark, it is an illusion to think that except one is from the North, you may not win election. Clark said: “I feel threatened for our beloved country because of the way things are going. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, with Christianity and Islam as the major religions, even though Nigeria is a secular state.

“In compliance with constitutional provisions of inclusiveness, the number one and number two positions in the country, viz: President and Vice President, have always been occupied by practitioners of the two major religions, to ensure balancing.

“So, the idea that unless you come from the north or you are a Muslim, or a Muslim supports you if you are not a Muslim, you cannot win an election, should immediately be jettisoned by proponents of such an idea.

“In his opinion, the north needs the south to be in power, same way the South needs the North to be in power. No part can do it alone.”

Shettima’s choice has thrown PDP off balance —APC deputy national publicity secretary

Deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Murtala Ajaka has commended the choice of Shettima, as the party’s vice presidential candidate. In a statement released on Monday, the APC chieftain argued that fears being expressed in certain quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of stalwarts of opposition parties.

The APC spokesman, who described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, said opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been thrown off balance since the announcement of Shettima, hence the outcry.

Ajaka described Shettima as a man of knowledge, accomplishment, courage and integrity, who is not given to bigotry or having corruption badges.

Shettima’s choice courageous —Ex-Kogi Speaker

A former acting governor of Kogi State, Abdullahi Bello has described as courageous the choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate of Tinubu.

Bello, who is also a former speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, said in a statement, that the Tinubu-Shettima partnership promises a robust and focused leadership in the country. The APC chieftain noted that Shettima’s choice would complement the outstanding quality that Tinubu represents.

Part of the statement read: “This is to commend the choice of Senator Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party for the 2023 general elections.

“His choice is courageous and acceptable to majority of us who look forward to good governance. His (Tinubu) personal outstanding qualities will add strength to the bests of our principal Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.”

APC group launches support platform for Tinubu/Shettima

An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, Next level Ambassadors of Nigeria, has launched a platform to support the presidential ambition of the party’s standard-bearer, Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima.

The group, led by its National Coordinator Dr Abiso Kabir, said the rationale behind the creation of the platform is to ensure rigorous involvement of all Nigerians in the 2023 election process. Abiso said the decision to change the group name to Tinubu/Shettima Support Group (TSS) was taken at a meeting with support group members and consultations across the country.

According to him, Tinubu and Shettima have proven themselves to be progressive, visionary, compassionate and detribalised leaders, make them best candidates qualified to fulfill the people’s interests and hope.

Tinubu/Shettima a victory ticket for APC —Buni

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said the joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettima as presidential and vice presidential candidate would be victorious. He made this known in a congratulatory statement issued by his Director General, press and media affairs, Mamman Muhammad, on Monday.

The statement noted that Shettima is not only a worthy vice-presidential candidate but that the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket is a victory ticket for the party. Buni added that Tinubu and Shettima are people with bountiful wealth of experience in governance to make Nigeria great.

Buni argued that Tinubu and Shettima have great respect for all religions, are tolerant with people from different faiths.

It’ll be difficult to market Muslim/Muslim tickets in the Middle-Belt —Kasai

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ibrahim Kasai stated that it would be difficult to market a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the Middle Belt and some parts of the country.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Kasai who said it was a wrong permutation, stated that the idea of the same faith for the ticket was a costly mistake by the APC.

Kasai said: “A mistake has been made; whoever brought this kind of idea at this period did not understand the dynamics of politics in Nigeria and the North in particular. It is an error and a big mistake for the APC.

“In a place like Plateau, it will be difficult to market the party. When the idea of a Muslim/Muslim ticket came like a rumour, many of us dismissed it. I thought it was an idea from some bigots but I did not expect this is what we are going to see at the end of the day.”

He said the Muslim/Muslim ticket is an expensive experiment, adding that the explanation of the Abiola/ Kingibe ticket to justify it was wrong and not in tandem with the political reality on the ground in the country.

Shettima loved Chris- tians during his days as governor — Arewa Christian group

Arewa Christians under the aegis of the Northern Progressive Christian Alliance (NPCA), has thrown its weight behind Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as running mate.

The group said the decision to back Shettima was on the ground of competence, performance and love for Christians displayed during his days as Borno governor.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman and secretary; Reverend Moses Bwala Bitrus and Pastor Nicolas Abimaje, the group said it was high time Nigerians rose above ethnic or religious sentiments in the consideration of choice of leaders at all level of governance.

On the allegation that Shettima had links with Boko Haram, the group said: “We challenge those behind the allegation to provide evidence with an assurance that our group will mobilise Nigerians to reject him outrightly and if none, they should stop the campaign of calumny.

“We know all his efforts to rescue the Chibok girls and end Boko Haram insurgency at the risk of his life.

“We also gathered that in the history of Borno, there was no governor that worked with Christian community and sponsored the highest number of Christian pilgrims every year since 2011 as much as Shettima.

“We want Nigerians to know that Shettima’s principle of fairness is reason the Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong was elected Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum after he insisted his successor must be a Christian.”

Tinubu won’t enjoy our support —Taraba CAN

Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would not enjoy its support for the 2023 election.

Chairman of CAN in Taraba, Reverend Isaiah Jirapye, who stated this in a conversation with the Nigerian Tribune, said the decision is in adherirence to the directive of the national secretariat of CAN.

Jirapye said: “I am still wondering who has sold the idea of same religion candidates to the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“We cannot vote for any candidate who is failing even at the early stage. We do not want religious crisis in Nigeria, we are peace-loving people and we would continue to embrace peace and go against whoever shows that he is against promoting peace among religious groups in the country.

“The order of our national Secretariat is our position. We would not support Tinubu, his decision is negligence to the entire Christian in the country and we would ensure that he doesn’t succeed in his journey of becoming Nigerian president.”

Legal practitioner quits APC, says party chose politics over unity

Legal practitioner and politician, Daniel Bwala, has dumped the All Progressives Congress after the party unveiled a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Bwala said it was “based on principles and conviction that I hold so dear.

“At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”