Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has hinted that the President Bola Tinubu administration will soon incorporate hunters fully into Nigeria’s security architecture.

The monarch, who made this disclosure while receiving the Commandant General, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mr. Joshua Osatimehin, in his palace in Ile-Ife, however, advised members of the group not to compromise when they fully take charge of the security of the nation’s forests.

Expressing his satisfaction with the manner the leadership of the hunters group, which later transformed into NFSS before the bill establishing the group was passed by the Senate, had handled its affairs, Oba Ogunwusi assured that community leaders and traditional rulers would collaborate to keep the forest areas safe.

On Nigeria’s security architecture, he stated, “I want to thank the leadership of this country, President Bola Tinubu and the entire National Assembly, for everything they have done. Less than two weeks ago, I was with Mr President and we talked about issues of security in forests across the country.

“He has a very big plan for what you are doing as forest guards. He (Tinubu) said he is ready to incorporate it into the security structure of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He (Tinubu) has a bright plan for our country and as far as security is concerned, it needs the support of every one of us. As I’m talking to you, he is in Benue State checking things and how things can be better.

“Going forward, it is very evident that we traditional rulers must work with you and work with all political leaders to make our country a better place.”

Earlier in his remark, Osatimehin, who was accompanied by the NFSS Osun State commander, Nureni Hammed and the state commanders from all the other five South West States, including hunters, lauded Oba Ogunwusi for the support the group has been receiving since 201,6 when it was formed.

He informed the monarch that the visit was to seek support of the royal fathers, for President Tinubu to make NFSS the nucleus of the proposed Forest Security Guards, just as he commended Lagos and Oyo State governors, Babajide Sanwoolu and Seyi Makinde, for engaging members of NFSS to boost security in rural areas.

He also hinted that the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, was already partnering with NFSS to boost security in his state, expressing optimism that with government support, the group with members in all the 774 local government areas in the country can secure forested areas and prevent criminal infiltration.

