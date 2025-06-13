June 12: Tinubu serious about laying foundation for balanced Nigeria – Maharaj Ji

The founder, One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji on Thursday, said that President Bola Tinubu is more serious about laying the critical administrative foundation for realistic, fair, and balanced economic growth in Nigeria.

Maharaj Ji who made this known in a statement to mark this year’s Democracy Day in Nigeria, noted that there is a need for some Nigerians to give Tinubu his due respect.

ALSO READ: Kebbi citizens hail Gov Idris on Democracy Day

He declared that Nigerians should rally around President Tinubu and equally ignore those bent on distracting the President from moving Nigeria forward.

He frowned at the alleged series of comments on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by some Nigerians including Hakeem Baba Ahmed’s.

”President Tinubu is not a saint, but he is certainly more serious than the entire ruling elites of the nation about laying critical administrative foundation for realistic, fair, and balanced economic growth in Nigeria.

”There is a very big difference between President Bola Tinubu and Bola Tinubu. The former is the current occupier of the highest office in Nigeria, while the latter is a regular citizen of Nigeria.

”If he has any axe to grind against the person of Bola Tinubu, he should wait till after Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as President of Nigeria expires. So long as Bola Ahmed Tinubu exists as President of Nigeria, Hakeem Baba Ahmed must give him his due respect as President, not as his political colleague or as his Muslim comrade.

“President Tinubu is the winner to save the race, whilst Atiku, El-Rufai, Kwankwaso, Aregbesola, Pat Utomi, Pastor Ayodele, Oyakhilome, are asked to cooperate with our President in the anti-corruption drive,” he stated.