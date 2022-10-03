Tinubu, senators, others drum support for Daniel’s senatorial ambition

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rallied support emergence of former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, as the next occupier of the Ogun East Senatorial seat in the National Assembly.

Tinubu spoke through Lagos State former commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun, at an empowerment programme organised by the Gateway Movement, held at Ita- Oba, Sagamu, on Sunday.

Also in attendance to support Daniel’s ambition were former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Senator Ganiyu Solomon; former deputy governors of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka; Alhaja Salmot Badru and Chief Yetunde Onanuga among others.

Tinubu in his remarks urged the people of the senatorial district to vote for Daniel as their representative, describing him as ” a round peg in a round hole” and the best for the people.

The presidential candidate recalled his relationship with Daniel which dates back to 1999 when he released his company building in Lagos for use as his campaign office.

“Asiwaju asked me to tell you that if you want better Nigeria, vote for him as president and OGD as Ogun East Senator,” he added.

Kaka also declared Daniel as a cerebral and consummate politician who would give Ogun East good representation.

Daniel while addressing the gathering sued for peace during and after the elections.

The former governor said he declared his governorship ambition at the same venue 20 years ago while attributing his achievements in office for eight years to his relationship with Tinubu.

“When we came onboard in 2003, we said Ogun State was land we called a sleeping giant and we said our mission was to wake up that sleeping giant.

“Let me confess that a lot of those things that I came to implement in Ogun State were because of my relationship with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You know what we did, it is not only in Ogun East that we worked, we worked in Ogun West and you saw them saying so, we worked in Ogun Central, but there are certain things that God enabled us to commence in Ogun State, one of them is the international airport.

“I agree that a lot of people who are now trying to be president are very qualified, but Tinubu is not only our own, but the best among them,” Daniel stated.

