President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the 10th House of Representatives for the expeditious consideration of the revised 2025 Edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN 2025), following a comprehensive review of 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations.

The President’s request was contained in a letter with Reference No. PRES/143-1/HR/48/LFN, dated November 18, 2026, and addressed to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

He disclosed that, following extensive legal research, technical consultations, editorial scrutiny and quality assurance, 664 principal enactments, alongside their relevant subsidiary legislation, were validated for inclusion in the revised compendium, while 268 enactments were identified as obsolete, spent or repealed.

President Tinubu, who forwarded the proposed revised compendium to the House for consideration and approval, said the exercise marked the conclusion of the review, updating and consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

He recalled that the last official consolidation of the country’s federal laws was undertaken in 2004, noting that Nigeria had witnessed profound legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological transformations over the past two decades.

According to the President, these developments had resulted in the enactment of numerous new statutes, substantial amendments to existing laws and a significant accumulation of subsidiary legislation, making an updated and accessible body of federal laws an urgent national imperative.

To address the gap, President Tinubu explained that a specialised committee was constituted on October 24, 2024, under the supervision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to undertake the comprehensive review and consolidation exercise.

According to him, the committee was mandated to review, update and consolidate federal enactments and their subsidiary legislation, identify and eliminate obsolete and spent laws, resolve statutory inconsistencies and overlaps, and produce an authoritative and modern edition of the Laws of the Federation.

President Tinubu stressed that an updated, accurate and easily accessible compendium of federal laws was indispensable to Nigeria’s democratic and economic development, adding that the proposed edition would provide a dependable legal reference for various sectors of national life.

He stated that, upon approval, the LFN 2025 would serve the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors, as well as the general public, thereby enhancing legal certainty, institutional efficiency and public confidence in the justice system.

President Tinubu further described the exercise as a major achievement of his administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in its commitment to justice sector reforms, strengthening the rule of law and establishing a responsive legal framework for sustainable national development.

According to him, the consolidation would not only modernise Nigeria’s legal framework but also address the challenges associated with accessing outdated, inconsistent and scattered federal statutes and subsidiary legislations.

Consequently, President Tinubu urged the House to accord the proposed revised edition priority consideration, emphasising its importance to effective national governance and the administration of justice.