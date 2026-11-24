President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the 2026 Appropriation Act, alongside a revised Federal Government fiscal framework, to the 10th House of Representatives for consideration and approval, proposing an aggregate expenditure of N65.176 trillion.

The President’s request comes barely 38 days before the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

The revised fiscal framework was contained in a letter with Reference No: PRES/134-1/HR/49/BP, dated November 20, 2026, and addressed to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The President also put projected Federal Government revenue, including Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs), at N33.720 trillion, with aggregate capital expenditure estimated at N26.232 trillion.

President Tinubu explained that the proposed repeal and re-enactment of the 2026 Appropriation Act was designed to align the budget with existing obligations and available resources, while ensuring more credible and orderly implementation.

He added that the revised proposal would regularise certain Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) expenditures incurred on behalf of the Federation, address underprovided debt-service obligations, recognise issued capital warrants and supplementation commitments, and provide for refunds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Special Accounts.

According to him, the revised aggregate expenditure of N65.176 trillion represents a reduction from the N68.323 trillion contained in the approved 2026 budget, reflecting adjustments intended to accommodate existing financial commitments and available resources.

He stated that the adjustments were also designed to improve the credibility and execution of the capital budget while maintaining fiscal discipline, adding that the revised framework prioritised existing obligations of the Federal Government.

On capital expenditure, President Tinubu disclosed that the proposed N26.232 trillion allocation would largely comprise amounts already warranted to MDAs, although some new capital and overhead provisions had been introduced to accommodate priority national interventions.

He explained that the additional provisions were particularly targeted at completing critical road projects, protecting agricultural production, reducing production costs, improving farm yields and enhancing market access, as well as addressing water vulnerability.

On the fiscal deficit, the President observed that the revised framework retained the deficit, including project-tied loans, at N31.457 trillion, representing 5.64 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He further disclosed that the Federal Government’s planned new borrowing would remain unchanged at N29.218 trillion, comprising N18.428 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.790 trillion in foreign borrowing.

He clarified that the proposed external borrowing of US$7.7 billion, equivalent to approximately N10.368 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,346.50 to the dollar, was intended to finance the existing foreign borrowing provision and would not increase the approved borrowing envelope.

The President maintained that the revised fiscal framework was not intended to expand the government’s borrowing commitments but to ensure that existing obligations were properly captured and adequately funded within the 2026 budget.

He said the recognition of previously issued capital warrants, supplementation commitments and refunds to MDAs and Special Accounts was necessary to facilitate the settlement of outstanding obligations and ensure that government programmes and projects were implemented without unnecessary disruptions.

The proposed revision also seeks to strengthen budget execution by aligning government expenditure with available revenue, existing commitments and priority interventions, particularly in infrastructure, agriculture, road development and water security.

Consequently, President Tinubu sought the cooperation of the House of Representatives for the expeditious consideration and passage of the repeal and re-enactment Bill, stressing that legislative approval was necessary to facilitate the orderly implementation of the revised budget.