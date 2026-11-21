President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, the private sector and development partners to collaborate with his administration in driving national development, assuring that his government will continue to invest in the education sector.

The President made the call on Saturday at the grand finale of the 37th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State.

Tinubu, who is the Visitor to the university and was represented by Professor Olatunde Ajagbonna of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said the task of building a prosperous and globally competitive Nigeria required the collective commitment and sacrifice of all stakeholders.

He said, “I call on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, as well as the private sector and development partners, to support our collective efforts towards national development.

“Building a prosperous and globally competitive Nigeria requires the commitment, cooperation and sacrifice of all stakeholders. Let us work together in the overriding interest of our country and future generations.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening tertiary education through sustained interventions in infrastructure, research facilities and students’ welfare.

He said the Federal Government had continued to support universities with equipment, laboratories, lecture theatres and students’ accommodation, urging university authorities to ensure that such interventions were judiciously and transparently utilised.

Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government was supporting the construction of a 1,500-capacity hostel at FUTA in partnership with private sector organisations.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that financial constraints did not prevent qualified Nigerian students from accessing tertiary education.

According to him, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was established to provide financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, including support for their upkeep.

He pledged that the initiative would be strengthened to promote equitable access to higher education.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said the university had recorded significant achievements in academic development, research and institutional capacity.

She said the institution’s commitment to quality had strengthened its research capacity, particularly through the Centre of Excellence in Food Security domiciled in the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole urges Makinde to reconsider 2027 presidential ambition

Oladiji disclosed that the university had expanded its oil-palm plantation from 18 acres to 61 acres, with more than 1,200 productive trees and another 1,000 newly established trees.

She said the university’s teaching and research farm had also become a platform for promoting agribusiness, sustainable land use and practical agricultural training.

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that FUTA researchers were spearheading applications for a major regional project aimed at developing climate-resilient fisheries across the Gulf of Guinea.

She said the initiative was designed to protect marine ecosystems while safeguarding the livelihoods of coastal communities.