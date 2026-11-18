President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a bill to the House of Representatives seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria and provide support for persons who attempt to take their own lives.
The proposed legislation, titled the National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the National Mental Health Act, No. 46, 2021, by removing the criminalisation of attempted suicide and introducing provisions to ensure that affected persons receive appropriate mental health support rather than face prosecution.
Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, read the President’s communication conveying the bill to the House during Wednesday’s plenary.
In the letter, President Tinubu explained that the transmission was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, stating: “I forward, herewith, the National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.”
The President said the proposed amendment was intended to “decriminalise attempted suicide and to provide support to any person who attempts to commit suicide in Nigeria”, while soliciting the usual expeditious consideration of the lawmakers.
The proposed amendment follows years of advocacy by mental health professionals for the removal of criminal sanctions against suicide attempts.
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At a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Specialty on May 5, 2024, President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria (APN), Professor Taiwo Obindo, had urged Federal Government to decriminalise attempted suicide in line with global best practices.
Leading a delegation of medical directors of neuro-psychiatric hospitals across the country, Obindo argued that criminal prosecution was inappropriate for people requiring medical intervention.
He said, “Significant evidence showed that 90 per cent of those who take their lives through suicide had a background history of Mental Health Conditions; out of which 80 per cent are attributable to depression. Why do we, as a nation, then punish individuals who are ill and need medical attention rather than prosecution?”
Professor Obindo, who described the continued criminalisation of attempted suicide under the Criminal Code and Penal Code as outdated, maintained that decriminalisation must precede other interventions, including the establishment of counselling centres.
According to him, “Establishing a Counselling center, without abrogating this archaic law would put, even the counselors are at risk because the law also prescribes penalties for those who are aware of the plan but did not report.” He also expressed concern that Nigeria was lagging behind several neighbouring African countries that had already abolished similar provisions.
Beyond decriminalisation, the APN President faulted the Federal Government for failing to fully implement critical provisions of the Mental Health Act, particularly the establishment of a Mental Health Services Department in the Federal Ministry of Health.
“The first step in addressing the many years of neglect of this important aspect of our nationhood is the implementation of the Act!” he declared, adding that the department was essential to supervising and coordinating the implementation of the law.
He stressed that suicide prevention and rehabilitation required trained clinical practitioners capable of identifying people at risk and promptly referring them for appropriate treatment.
The Psychiatrist also called for the establishment of community-based mental health rehabilitation centres across the 360 federal constituencies, particularly for people with chronic mental health conditions requiring emotional, cognitive and social skills to live and work productively.
He recommended that the centres should operate in line with the Mental Health Act’s community-based intervention framework, while trained personnel in Primary Healthcare centres should identify and refer patients requiring specialised rehabilitation.
Alternatively, he urged Federal Government to strengthen neuro-psychiatric hospitals and mental health departments in federal tertiary institutions with adequately equipped and staffed rehabilitation units.
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