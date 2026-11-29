…as AE-FUNAI holds combined convocation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged students in the South-East to apply for loans under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying more than 1.8 million students across 319 public tertiary institutions have benefited from the scheme nationwide.

Tinubu, who spoke as Visitor to Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), at the institution’s 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th combined convocation ceremony yesterday, said the South-East had recorded only 108,000 applications, representing 5.94 per cent of the national figure.

The ceremony covered the 2022/2023, 2023/2024, 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

The President, who was represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie, said NELFUND was established to remove financial barriers preventing brilliant but financially disadvantaged students from accessing higher education.

He explained that the scheme covered tuition, accommodation and other charges, in addition to a monthly upkeep allowance of N20,000 paid directly to beneficiaries.

Tinubu disclosed that N355 billion had been disbursed, comprising N192.89 billion paid directly to institutions as tuition and institutional fees, and N162.98 billion paid to students as monthly upkeep.

He expressed concern that the South-East was lagging behind other geopolitical zones in accessing the scheme.

Giving the regional breakdown as of October 3, 2026, he listed the North-West with 450,000 applications (24.74 per cent), South-West, 360,000 (19.79 per cent), North-East, 349,000 (20.79 per cent), North-Central, 324,908 (17.86 per cent), and South-South, 198,000 (10.89 per cent). The South-East had 108,000 applications.

The President appealed to parents, political and religious leaders and other stakeholders in the region to encourage their children and wards to apply, stressing that the scheme was open to all Nigerian students, irrespective of region, religion, social status or political affiliation.

Tinubu also announced the release of N38.93 billion under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund to 166 tertiary institutions nationwide to address infrastructure deficits and support the implementation of the agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said AE-FUNAI was among the 79 universities that benefited from the fund.

He further announced that the Federal Government had signed new agreements with university-based unions, including ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

According to him, the agreements introduced the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA) to improve the welfare and working conditions of university staff.

Tinubu said his administration was committed to protecting the academic calendar and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities, noting that the graduates’ timely completion of their programmes demonstrated the benefits of cooperation among stakeholders in the education sector.

He urged academics to prioritise research capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges in power, security, healthcare, food production and job creation.

Addressing the graduates, he urged them to be diligent, ethical and bold, saying the country needed their skills to build a prosperous future.

He congratulated the university management, staff, parents and graduating students on the successful convocation.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving access to higher education, strengthening university infrastructure and ensuring industrial harmony in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

He also commended the Governing Council, Senate and management of AE-FUNAI for sustaining academic standards, institutional integrity and excellence, describing them as fundamental to building a world-class university system and developing the country’s human capital.

Earlier, the Chancellor, Oba Gbadebo, described AE-FUNAI as a beacon of hope for Ebonyi State, the South-East and Nigeria, noting that its commitment to academic programmes in science, technology, engineering and other critical disciplines aligned with national development priorities.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, said the graduates were leaving the university at a time when the country urgently needed solution providers, stressing that their ideas, skills, knowledge and character were essential to addressing societal challenges.

“AE-FUNAI has equipped you with knowledge for service; do not waste it,” he told the graduates, urging them to become employers of labour rather than merely seeking employment.

Nwachukwu, who disclosed that his administration had embarked on far-reaching reforms within its first 10 months, identified inadequate infrastructure as a major challenge confronting the institution.

He appealed to the organised private sector, captains of industry, politicians and philanthropists to support the construction of modern faculty buildings, lecture theatres, students’ hostels and internal road networks.

He said the university had established a Hall of Fame to recognise and immortalise individuals and organisations contributing to its development.

Nwachukwu commended Tinubu for supporting university education through NELFUND and the payment of CATA and CONTTA, while also appreciating Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for releasing the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund to the institution.

Delivering the convocation lecture entitled, “Who Will Build the Nigeria We Want? Character, Competence and Opportunity in a Difficult Economy,” Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako identified character, competence, commitment, consistency and contentment as five essential qualities required to build a prosperous nation.

Orjiako explained that competence determined whether an individual could be entrusted with responsibility, while commitment involved remaining focused on set goals despite initial setbacks. He described consistency as doing the right things repeatedly and contentment as the discipline of knowing what was enough.

He warned that the pursuit of quick wealth, material accumulation and shortcuts posed serious threats to national development, declaring that “the person who is at peace with enough is the hardest to corrupt.”

He further observed that character without competence amounted to goodwill without results, while competence without character could undermine meaningful achievements.

He urged the graduates to guard their character, build their competence, remain committed to their aspirations and embrace contentment as they began their professional journeys.