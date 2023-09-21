President Bola Tinubu rang the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York, United States, during the Executive Business Dialogue organised by the United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council.

This event is part of the Non-Deal Roadshow organized by NGX Group to stimulate foreign investor interest in Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu rang the bell at around 4:00 p.m. (New York time) on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The bell-ringing ceremony, hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Centre at Nasdaq MarketSite, symbolises the economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

NASDAQ, ranked second by market capitalisation of shares traded, is a prominent stock exchange and the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume.

The closing bell ceremony at NASDAQ signifies the end of a trading session and holds significance in promoting economic collaboration and attracting foreign investment into Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…





We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…