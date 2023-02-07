Olawale Olaniyan

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the best choice for the 2023 election.

Speaking in Ibadan, Adesiyan said Tinubu has better credentials than other presidential candidates.

Adesiyan, who is an APC chieftain in Osun State stated this while featuring as a guest of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State council in Ibadan.

He stated that Tinubu has what it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he has better credentials to govern Nigeria, adding “if he can only replicate what he did in Lagos, Nigeria will be a better place.”

“Everyone knows that Tinubu has better credentials to govern this country. We will see Nigeria as one place.

“Most of the goodies we have been clamouring for since the period of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) are in his pocket.

“So, there is no doubt that Tinubu is the best candidate as far as the 2023 general election is concerned. He is the only person that can bridge the gap between the poor and the rich in this country.

“The situation in Nigeria is not palatable at all. Insecurity is the bane of development in this country.

“If you want to travel from here to Osogbo, you need to take some security escorts along. These are the things we think Tinubu will correct. The love of the masses is paramount to him.”

Also, Adesiyan said Oyo State gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin is the right man to succeed the present Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

He said Folarin is the most experienced candidate in the state at the moment, adding serving his third term tenure in the Senate is an advantage.





“Folarin is more experienced than any other candidate in Oyo State. Folarin is a former Senate Leader and third term Senator, compared to someone who has never held any political office before,” Adesiyan said.

