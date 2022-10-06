Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 12 days of London trip

12 days after his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) which courted concern of his party faithful and derision of opposition parties’ chieftains, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to the country.

Tinubu was received on Thursday night at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Plateau State Governor and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong and former national chairman of the party and Deputy DG of the Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Investigation revealed that Tinubu’s absence at the peace deal agreement signed by presidential candidates of the 18 political parties held last week at the instance of the National Peace Committee had fuelled speculation of ill health, as he was represented by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima at the historic event.

On Sunday, a video of the APC presidential candidate riding a stationary bike had surfaced on the internet, along with his tweet to counter claim that he was in a private hospital in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Tinubu had tweeted on his handle: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

While speaking on Arise TV monitored programme, Morning Show on Thursday, Minister of State, Labour and Employment and spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN has said it was not necessary for either the party or the Presidential Campaign Council to keep Nigerians abreast of the movement or state of health of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that Tinubu has not assumed the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and cautioned Nigerians to moderate their demand for information on his movement or alleged health challenge.

He said: “My information about our candidate is that he is hale and hearty. That is the information I get this morning. He is out of the country and he will be back in a matter of days. It is as straightforward as that.

“There is no controversy and no indication that there should be cause for concern. I do understand that he is a candidate for an election but we should also understand that he is not a president too.

“And to issue a statement every minute as to his whereabouts? the standard is not as high as being the president of Nigeria. He is just a candidate. Yes, he has some responsibilities towards the electorates and I do agree, but the standard is not as high as a president in office who could at every point in time issue statements as to his whereabouts.

“We are not going to live our lives for the opposition and mischief makers. I know there are some genuine concerns and inquiries, but there are also mischief makers. For those who are genuine like you, I think you should be satisfied when a campaign council spokesperson comes on air and say he (Tinubu) is hale and hearty. If you probe further, then it is mischievous.

“I spoke with Seyi (Tinubu’s son). The son is with him and the son says “daddy is okay” and that is our discussion this morning.”

