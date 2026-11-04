Tinubu returns to Abuja after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday night returned to Abuja from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he travelled to perform Umrah, the lesser Hajj.
Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 8.53 pm.
He was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.
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Also at the airport to welcome the President were Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and his Katsina State counterpart, Dikko Umaru Radda.
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