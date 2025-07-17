EducationTop News

Tinubu renames University of Maiduguri after Muhammadu Buhari

Adam Mosadioluwa
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and late Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as Muhammadu Buhari University in honour of his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement was made during a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja, held as a day of tribute to the former president.

Speaking at the session, Tinubu described Buhari as a good, decent and honourable man who brought integrity and moral strength to public office. 

He acknowledged that while Buhari, like all leaders, had imperfections, his life was marked by faithful service to the nation and devotion to God.

Tinubu said Buhari’s legacy would be remembered not just through words, but by upholding the values he exemplified — humility in leadership, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and courage in pursuing justice.

He said, “President Buhari was not a perfect man – no leader is – but he was, in every sense of the word, a good man, a decent man, an honourable man. 

“His record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, the incorruptible standard he represented, will not be forgotten. His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria, and in fidelity to God.

“Now, he rests. And we who remain must carry the memory of his life as a standard to guide us. Let us honour him not only with words, but with humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”

