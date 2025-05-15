Tinubu reaffirms support for Mali’s democratic transition

…seeks stronger regional unity

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s unwavering support for Mali’s democratic transition and called for stronger economic and political ties among West African nations, declaring that unity remains the region’s greatest strength.

The President made these remarks on Thursday in Abuja while receiving the Letter of Credence from Mali’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Cheick Oumar Coulibaly.

“We should strengthen our bilateral relations, and it is hoped that Mali will achieve its democratic goals.

“We are open to any support we can render. I want you to see yourself as a member of the family here,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria regards Mali as a brother nation and is committed to collaboration, despite current geopolitical tensions in the region, including Mali’s alignment with the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

“For me, we are one in West Africa and Africa. The AES has made its position clear, but no nation can succeed alone. I can assure you that Nigeria is home to you. When you feel like seeing us, our doors will always be open,” he said.

Ambassador Coulibaly conveyed greetings from the Malian Head of State, General Assimi Goïta, and thanked Nigeria for its enduring leadership in West Africa and across the continent. He acknowledged Nigeria’s role in regional peacekeeping and noted that Mali’s democratic transition remains committed to African-led solutions to African challenges.

“I wish to convey the fraternal greetings of the Head of State, Gen. Assimi Goïta, and the highest appreciation of the Malian people for the Nigerian leadership and support. We know that Africans must solve African problems,” Coulibaly said.

The Malian envoy also hailed President Tinubu as a “leader and father in Africa,” echoing Mali’s desire to deepen its relationship with Nigeria on multiple fronts.

In a busy diplomatic schedule, President Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from five other foreign envoys: Ambassador Bengt Van Loosdrecht of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; High Commissioner Selestine Gervas Kakele of Tanzania; Dr. Sabit Subasic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (non-resident); Ambassador Andrey Leonidovich Podelyshev of Russia; and Ambassador Patrick Egloff of Switzerland.

Welcoming the Tanzanian envoy, Tinubu praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her “courageous leadership” within the African Union and called for greater bilateral collaboration.

“We will continue to work together. You can see the situation across the world. No one can do it alone. We will continue to collaborate in areas of knowledge and technical know-how,” the President said.

High Commissioner Kakele acknowledged the impact of Nigerian investments in Tanzania, citing the presence of the Dangote Group, UBA, GTB, and Sahara Energy. He also encouraged deeper cultural ties, particularly in sports and Nollywood.

In his meeting with the Russian ambassador, Tinubu stressed the need to expand Nigeria-Russia cooperation, particularly in steel production, education, science, and nuclear energy.

“Our partnership has been fulfilling, but we need more technological support with our rapidly growing population,” the President said.

“The Ajaokuta Steel Complex, constructed by Russian companies, will only realise its potential when fully operational.”

Ambassador Podelyshev reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to boost collaboration in education and energy, with ongoing agreements on nuclear power development.

Receiving Ambassador Patrick Egloff of Switzerland, President Tinubu pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s investment environment, promising regulatory reforms to resolve potential legal bottlenecks.

“We will address any legal issues that could impede progress in our economic relations,” he assured.

Ambassador Egloff noted increasing Swiss investments in Nigeria, including expansions by Nestlé and Lafarge in Lagos, Kano, and Gombe States. He also commended bilateral cooperation in intelligence and security.

Tinubu also welcomed Bosnian Ambassador Dr. Sabit Subasic, expressing satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations. Dr. Subasic, in turn, invited the Nigerian leader to visit Bosnia to witness first-hand the country’s post-conflict transformation.

