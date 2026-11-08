Tinubu ramps up completion of rail projects in Northern Nigeria

The inauguration of the Kaduna–Kano Standard Gauge Railway has been scheduled for December 3, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 203-kilometre Kaduna–Zaria–Kano railway project, one of the administration’s legacy projects, has reached approximately 90 per cent completion, while the 400-kilometre Kano–Katsina–Maradi railway project has attained 70 per cent completion.

Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The APC-PCC noted that “the projects demonstrate the administration’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s railway infrastructure, improving regional connectivity and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods across the country and beyond.”

The APC-PCC recalled that before the Tinubu administration assumed office in 2023, the Kano–Katsina–Maradi rail project was barely five per cent complete, while the Kaduna–Kano project was less than 30 per cent complete.

The statement noted that the initiative to expand rail connectivity was aimed at boosting transportation links across major commercial centres in Northern Nigeria.

The statement further read: “The two rail projects were recently inspected on the directive of President Tinubu by a Federal Government team led by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction work, particularly the railway alignment, drainage infrastructure, embankment protection, stone pitching and soil stabilisation.

“The inspection included a train test-run journey from Jaji in Kaduna State to Kano, allowing officials to assess the completed track infrastructure and passenger comfort.

“The President has also directed that all outstanding land acquisition and compensation issues within Kaduna metropolis should be resolved immediately so that the railway corridor from Abuja to Kano will be completed.

“The completed 190-kilometre Jaji–Kano section out of the entire 205-kilometre stretch of the Kaduna–Kano rail project and the 250-kilometre Dawanu–Kano–Kazaure–Daura–Katsina section of the Kano–Maradi project will be inaugurated by December 3, 2026.

“When operational, the Kaduna–Kano railway will improve passenger transportation, facilitate commercial activities and provide an alternative to road travel along one of Northern Nigeria’s busiest commercial corridors.

“Similarly, the Kano–Katsina–Maradi railway, which has reached 70 per cent completion, is expected to strengthen cross-border transportation and trade between Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic.

“In line with President Tinubu’s agenda, all ongoing infrastructure projects will be delivered in every part of the country as scheduled.”