Tinubu put his life on the line for Nigeria — Cross River gov

Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the President put his life on the line in the struggle for democratic governance.

Otu made the remarks on Monday at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, where he described Tinubu as a courageous leader and commended his administration’s policies.

The governor said the quality of decisions taken by leaders at critical moments played an important role in shaping the history and development of a nation.

The Cross River governor described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose political contributions had earned him recognition among Nigerians, particularly in the South-South region.

“A nation is not defined by its wealth only but by the quality of decisions taken by leaders at critical moments. Today history bestows on me the mandate to see to the magnanimity of a change agent hero in the heart of Cross Riverians, South-South people, and of course Nigerians as a people,” Otu said.

He also commended the President for the removal of the petrol subsidy, the establishment of the South-South Development Commission and initiatives aimed at expanding access to education.

Otu further praised the administration’s coastal highway project, which he said would improve connectivity between Calabar and Lagos.

“In the nick of time, God created a special womb that would carry an icon of freedom, a demagogue, and a Jagaban who put his life on the line for democracy, he created the South-South Development Commission and eclipsed the exploitative subsidy regime, helped the children of the poor to attend citadel of learning, and linked Calabar with Lagos via coastal line,” the governor added.