Tinubu promises to run inclusive government if elected president of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that he will run an inclusive government from across all parts of Nigeria if elected president.

Tinubu said this on Thursday at the Landmark Event Centre, Owerri during a town hall meeting and dialogue with stakeholders and the business community in the South East region of the country.

Tinubu promised to establish industrial hubs throughout the country and mordernise the existing facilities.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to facilitate production in Owerri and Aba if elected the president of the country in the 2023 general elections.

He also said that his administration would adopt the best strategies aimed at stopping corruption in the country

He said: “Ee can change those inefficiencies and bring to bear potentials in our country.”

According to him, his incoming administration is already working with all the governors as a demonstration that they are thinkers and doers while urging all Nigerians to vote for a progressive government for the country.

He said: “We have the human capacity, and resilience to take the country and bring about prosperity.”

Welcoming the APC presidential candidate and the entire Presidential Campaign Council in Owerri, Governor Hope Uzodimma said that the town hall meeting would offer ample opportunity for the business community and the organised private sector an opportunity to interact and inject good ideas into the manifesto of the presidential candidate.

The governor said that for Tinubu to have decided to come for a meeting, it shows the willingness of the party standard-bearer to put into his manifesto what he would do for the zone if elected into office come 2023.

He assured the people of the zone and Nigerians that the APC presidential candidate had captured the problems of the country in his manifesto.

Also speaking, the Director General of the APC presidential campaign council and the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said that the meeting between the business community in the zone and the APC flagbearer becomes necessary considering the important role the sector plays in the areas of job creation.

He said that the APC presidential campaign council believes in collective efforts toward building one Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the business community, Mr Emeka Mgbudom, called for guarantees that policies such as checkpoints of military and police which extort money from the people are addressed.

He regretted that the people of South East lack access to the seaports.

He sorts for assurances from the APC presidential candidate to provide a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive in the South East.