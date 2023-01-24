Tinubu promises to address yearnings and agitations of northern minorities

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to address the yearnings and agitations of the northern minority if elected into power.

The presidential candidate, who was represented by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, made the promise at a town hall meeting with religious leaders, ethnic nationalities, and other stakeholders organized by the APC-PCC Stakeholders (Special Duties) Directorate in Jos, Plateau State.

While responding to the charter of demands presented by the ethnic nationalities under the auspices of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Communities Development Association (CONECDA), she said the charter of demands presented was appropriate and already captured in the manifesto of the APC presidential candidate.

She promised to present it to her husband and also ensure that he implements it when elected. She cited his open-mindedness as well as his passion for equity, fairness, and justice, adding that “Asiwaju is not a man who discriminates against people because of their religious, ethnic, or other differences.”

The wife of the presidential candidate, who said Nigeria belongs to all, enjoined the minority not to exercise fear, adding that the presidential candidate will never allow any part of the country to be subdued under any guise.

“Everyone will have a seat at the table, just as he did it in Lagos, where people of different backgrounds and nationalities were included in his administration.” Also, we want our youths to have faith in Nigeria. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will leave no stone unturned to address the issue of youth unemployment in the country and, as well, give them a sense of belonging.

“So our youths should avoid ‘Japa,’ and we are assuring you that within a short period of time, you will see a change. We will not forget you because we will not forget our humble beginnings,” she assured.

Presenting the chatter on behalf of the CONECDA, Professor Yesufu Turaki said the charter of demands was developed for the political class, particularly those seeking the highest office in the land, to highlight the challenges faced by people of ethnic nationalities, who are often left behind in national governance.

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong

Asiwaju has carefully planned how to take care of the ethnic nationalities in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He enjoined the stakeholders to give Asiwaju the benefit of the doubt, as he and Governor Joshua Dariye, who also attended, are all saying Asiwaju should be voted to power.





Speaking with reporters, the National Director of PCC’s Stakeholders (Special Duties), Senator Grace Bent, described Asiwaju Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian, adding that the presidential candidate remains the only one that can meet the yearnings of the minority in the North.

She pointed out that the presidential candidate has assured and allayed the fear of the ethnic nationalities through his wife that if they can give him their votes, most of the agitations will be looked into and addressed to their logical conclusion.

“APC remains a party to beat in Nigeria, whether anybody likes it or not, and the time is ripe for a personality like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be at the helm of affairs and let Nigerians see the difference by themselves,” she said.

Also, a guest of honour at the Town Hall meeting, Mr Jimoh Adebanji, enjoined the stakeholders and their followers at the Town Hall meeting to vote for the APC presidential candidate, whose desire to be President of Nigeria is borne out of patriotism and concern to take the country out of the woods.

