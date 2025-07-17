Tinubu presides over special FEC session in honour of Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday presided over a solemn and emotional Special Session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in honour of late President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.



Delivering a moving tribute, Tinubu described Buhari’s life as one marked by discipline, moral fortitude, and unwavering patriotism.



He called on Nigerians to use the life and legacy of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a moral and leadership compass, urging public servants and citizens to embrace humility, discipline, and dedication to national service.



Speaking to an audience that included cabinet members, lawmakers, governors, and members of the Buhari family, the President said Buhari’s life offered a standard worthy of emulation, particularly for those in positions of authority.



“We must carry the memory of President Muhammadu Buhari as a moral compass for our nation. His life was marked by humility in power, personal discipline, and a strong sense of duty to Nigeria.



“He governed without flamboyance, led without arrogance, and remained steadfast in his values even in the most trying of times,” Tinubu said.

The President’s tribute came amid a national week of mourning declared in Buhari’s honour.



Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82, was buried on Tuesday in Daura, Katsina State, according to Islamic rites.



The special FEC session brought together top government officials, lawmakers, governors, and ministers, many of whom wore black or white in a solemn tribute to the departed statesman.



He described Buhari not as a perfect man—no leader is—but as a good, decent, and honourable man.



While acknowledging that Buhari’s record, like all legacies, will be subject to debate, Tinubu insisted that the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, and the incorruptible standard he represented will not be forgotten.



“We meet to honour a man whose presence once commanded this very room, whose voice once summoned the best in us, and whose convictions never bowed, even to the strongest winds of public opinion.



“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former Head of State and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has gone to rest.



“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens. Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without

show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile.



“Steady in posture and spirit, dignified in bearing, and commanding by his very presence, his example guided all who

encountered him. Still, it endures.



“To his peers, he was respectful and without pretence. To those

who served under him, he was kind without condescension. And,

to those whom he loved most intimately, he was unfailingly

tender, loyal, and good.



“His life was a rebuke to vice and a refuge for virtue. The purity of his private character gave radiance to the

discipline and integrity of his public service.



“Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life:

not a sigh, not a groan, just a quiet submission to the will of God.

Such was the man Nigeria has lost. Such was the man for whom

our nation now mourns,” he stated.



President Tinubu described Buhari’s life as one of austere honour, marked by restraint in power and resistance to political temptation. He said Buhari “stood always ramrod—unmoved by the temptation of power, not seduced by applause, and unafraid of the loneliness that sometimes comes to those who do what is right rather than popular.” According to him, Buhari set a moral tone in governance, one rooted in transparency, justice, and quiet courage.



Tinubu also reflected on their shared political journey, recalling how their alliance—alongside others drawn from across political and regional divides—led to Nigeria’s first peaceful democratic transfer of power from one ruling party to another in 2015. He described Buhari’s leadership during that transition as restrained and dignified, noting that he bore the burdens of office without complaint.



While recognising that every legacy invites scrutiny, Tinubu asserted that Buhari’s integrity and discipline must remain a benchmark for future leadership. He noted that the late president’s patriotism was lived more in action than in words, and that his righteousness never sought attention.



The special FEC session concluded with prayers and a moment of silence in honour of the late leader, who passed away at [insert date if publicly known]. Across the country, tributes continue to pour in from dignitaries, civil society groups, and ordinary Nigerians reflecting on Buhari’s life of service.



President Tinubu’s words now stand as a formal state testament to a man who, for decades, symbolised austere governance and disciplined public service. In his final reflection, Tinubu reaffirmed: “The incorruptible standard he represented will not be forgotten.”



Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as Muhammadu Buhari University in honour of his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.



He announced the renaming of the University during a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja, held as a day of tribute to the former president.



Speaking at the session, Tinubu described Buhari as a good, decent and honourable man who brought integrity and moral strength to public office.



He acknowledged that while Buhari, like all leaders, had imperfections, his life was marked by faithful service to the nation and devotion to God.



Tinubu said Buhari’s legacy would be remembered not just through words, but by upholding the values he exemplified — humility in leadership, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and courage in pursuing justice.



He said, “President Buhari was not a perfect man – no leader is – but he was, in every sense of the word, a good man, a decent man, an honourable man.



“His record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, the incorruptible standard he represented, will not be forgotten. His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria, and in fidelity to God.



“Now, he rests. And we who remain must carry the memory of his life as a standard to guide us. Let us honour him not only with words, but with humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”

