Phrank Shaibu, The Special Assistant on Public Communication to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused that the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is hoping for a ministerial appointment from the ruling party.

Shaibu, who insisted that election results in states like Rivers showed that the last presidential election was far from credible, alleged that the purported ministerial appointment was to appreciate Wike for rigging the poll in the State to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by Shaibu, the PDP chieftain said it was tragic that Wike is hoping for a ministerial appointment from the ruling party despite the pending petition against the former Governor which has attracted nearly 300,000 votes.

He noted that “So far, nearly 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on change.org demanding visa bans against Governor Wike.

“Tinubu is now on the verge of appointing Wike as a minister as a reward for that disgraceful election.

“What a shame. And this is the character who claimed to have fought for the actualisation of June 12?