Tinubu places education, digital economy at centre of national development strategy — Minister

Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), has said that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has placed education, digital economy development, and human capital advancement at the centre of the national development strategy.

Prince Fagbami (SAN) disclosed this while presenting a lecture titled “The Intersection of Law, Digital Technology and Human Resourcefulness in Transforming University Education in Nigeria” as part of activities slated for the 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to him, the policy framework of the present administration recognises that Nigeria’s demographic advantage can only be realised through strategic investments in educational excellence and innovation that prepare citizens for productive participation in the global economy.

He added that the administration’s commitment to educational transformation extends beyond traditional infrastructure development to encompass systematic reforms in curriculum development, technology integration, and institutional capacity building.

“The establishment of 67 new higher institutions in the two years, with a focus on specialised fields such as agriculture, environment, health sciences, sports, and technology, demonstrates strategic alignment between university development and national economic diversification objectives.

“It is noteworthy that in August this year, after an extensive review of the state of tertiary education, President Tinubu placed a moratorium on establishing new universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

“The move responds to widespread underenrolment and resource allocation issues in existing institutions, with some running far below capacity. By pausing expansion, the government has sought to focus on improving quality, strengthening facilities, and raising academic standards to ensure Nigerian graduates remain competitive globally,” the Minister said.

Speaking further, the Minister of Justice pointed out that the transformation of Nigerian university education requires collective responsibility extending beyond individual institutions or government agencies, noting that the government must provide enabling policy frameworks and strategic leadership to achieve the desired transformation in the education sector.

“Universities must embrace change while preserving their essential functions. Students must engage actively in their education. Society must support educational excellence while holding institutions accountable,” he stated.