Tinubu, PDP chieftain hail Okpebholo’s road infrastructure revolution

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the infrastructural strides of Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, particularly the ongoing construction of the state’s first-ever flyover bridge, describing it as a landmark intervention in easing urban traffic and modernising Edo’s transport system.

The president extolled the governor’s foresight in embarking on the one-kilometre flyover project at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, noting that its completion would transform vehicular movement and strengthen the urban fabric of Benin, the state capital.

Tinubu praised Okpebholo’s early performance in office, affirming that the governor had set a new standard of governance in the state.

The president, represented by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, stressed that the governor’s bold approach to road and bridge construction in the state underscores the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) progressive agenda.

“This is a 24-span structure, each span measuring 20 meters, amounting to a one-kilometre bridge. The quality and pace of work are impressive. Edo State is witnessing a first, and I believe more such projects should follow in Benin to address the heavy traffic,” Umahi conveyed on behalf of the president.

The minister contrasted the efficiency of state-driven projects with some federal contracts, lamenting that contractors often display greater discipline when working under governors than when handling federal assignments.

He pledged to enforce stricter accountability standards at the federal level to ensure value for money and timely delivery.

“I commend Okpebholo for insisting on concrete technology. Roads built with reinforced concrete last 50 to 100 years, saving scarce resources. Nigeria cannot continue to spend on recurring reconstruction. We must invest in durability,” Umahi stressed.

Describing Okpebholo as “a man of courage, destiny, and vision,” the president applauded the governor’s interventions on federal road corridors in the state. He noted that such leadership reflects not only political will, but also a commitment to the welfare of the people.

Okpebholo, visibly elated, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support to Edo State, crediting the president’s encouragement as a key factor behind his administration’s early successes.

“We are succeeding because of the president’s backing. His DNA of progressive leadership flows in us. I cannot sleep without thinking of what to do for my people. We will continue to embark on projects that directly improve the lives of Edo citizens,” the governor said.

Okpebholo admitted that Edo’s infrastructure had suffered years of neglect, with many roads washed away and institutions weakened. He, however, pledged to rebuild with renewed zeal, assembling teams with the knowledge and dedication to restore Edo’s pride.

In a rare bipartisan endorsement, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, also commended the governor’s performance, noting that transformative governance transcends party lines.

“When Edo people are happy, Nigerians are happy. Development must proceed state-by-state to truly reform the country,” Sowunmi said.

