President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, paid glowing tributes to Sen. Ken Nnamani’s wife, late Mrs Jane Nnamani, as her remains were laid to rest in Ameachi Awkunanaw Community in Enugu.

It would be recalled that Mr Jane Nnamani, 58, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, following a short illness. Tinubu, who was ably represented by the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, gave the tributes at the burial service of the late Mrs Nnamani on Friday.

The president described the death of Mrs Nnamani as a monumental loss to the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, who had made huge contributions to the nation’s growth both as a politician and businessman.

According to him, to the distinguished Sen. Ken Nnamani, it was with immense sadness that I learnt the demise of your beloved wife, Ezinne Jane Nnamani. “There is no doubt that her loss was a monumental one to you and the entire Nnamani family.

“The enviable milestones you have achieved in your political career and even in private as a businessman, would not have been possible without the psychological and emotional support of your beautiful and lovely wife. “Even though, she died at the very young age of 58; hers is an apt vindication of the adage that it is not how long one lives but how well that matters,” he said.

Tinubu said that the late Mrs Nnamani would surely continue to inspire positive memories in the hearts of those who love her and whose lives she touched. “As her remains are buried today, I pray that God Almighty will grant you (Sen. Nnamani), the children and every member of the family the strength and fortitude to bear the lost and to carry on without her,” he said.

In a homily at the burial service, the Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Archbishop Christopher Ede, said that human lives were like a flower that blossoms but withers away afterwards. Ede urged Nigerians to help and assist one another especially those who were in need before death finally comes their way. He also lamented that love for money and power had made most Nigerians not bothered by the level of atrocities and wickedness they inject into the land.

“This ill-gotten wealth and political power have made many start living a lifestyle that is clearly abnormal and does not glorify God or do people around them any good. But just vanity at the end of the day,” he said. In a vote of thanks, Sen. Ken Nnamani appreciated President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation and a wonderful tribute about his demised wife to the burial service.

“I am elated and happy that after about two decades I left power, and I am still recognised by the highest authority in the land. “I sincerely thank Mr President for this love and solidarity to my family this our trying times,” he said He also thanked Nigerians for all works of life both local and international as well as politicians and business moguls for coming around the family and making this burial a huge success.

Among the dignitaries that attended the burial included: Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser to the President on Security and Chief Hyacinth Ngwu, General Manager of Business Development of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Others are Sen. Sam Egwu; Sen. David Umahi; Sen. Rochas Okorocha; Sen. Victor Umeh; Sen. Ibikunle Amosun; Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim; Sen. Ali Ndume; Sen. Chukwuka Utazi; Sen. Kelvin Chukwu as well as the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.





The rests are Hon. Nnoli Nnaji representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency; Gov. Peter Mbah and his deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai; former Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Retired Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika; Sir Emeka Offor, an international businessman and Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma. Peter Obi’s arrival turned the place almost into a carnival as people abandoned their places, and rushed after him shouting “Okwute!!!”, making it almost impossible for people to recognize other guests including Dame Bianca Ojukwu

