Tinubu pays condolence visit to Buni over grandmother’s death

Former Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Honourable Mai Mala Buni, over the death of the latter’s grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

The late Hajja Fatima died last week at the age of 102 years.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed,

DG Press and Media disclosed that Tinubu said the family of late Hajja Fatima will greatly miss her wisdom and prayers to the family, state and country.

The APC chieftain “prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her soul eternal rest and to the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Governor Buni thanked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding time to condole with him and his family.

