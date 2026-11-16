Tinubu pardons 78 suspects arrested over attack on presidential convoy

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced that 78 suspects arrested in connection with the attack on President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade will be released following the grant of presidential clemency.

A statement issued on Monday by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, said the suspects were arrested after the incident, which occurred on Friday, November 13, 2026, at a mosque in Garki District, Abuja.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that seventy-eight (78) suspects were arrested following the attack on the motorcade of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on Friday, 13th November 2026, at a mosque in Garki District, Abuja,” the statement said.

According to the police, the attack occurred shortly after the President observed Jumu’ah prayers at the mosque, prompting a swift response by a joint security team. Subsequent intelligence-led raids led to the arrest of more suspects.

“The incident occurred shortly after the President observed Jumu’ah prayers at a mosque in Garki, when some individuals attacked the departing convoy with stones and other dangerous objects, damaging several vehicles and causing injuries to some security operatives.

“A joint security team, led by the Police, swiftly responded to the incident, while subsequent intelligence-led raids within the area led to further arrests, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to seventy-eight (78),” the statement said.

The Command said the suspects would be released following a directive from the Presidency after presidential clemency was granted to them.

“Following the extension of presidential clemency to the individuals involved in the attack, the Presidency directed that the suspects arrested in connection with the incident be warned and released. In compliance with the directive, the Command wishes to inform the public that the suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes,” it said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, warned residents against violence and public disorder, urging political actors to embrace peace as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, warns against acts of violence, public disorder and destruction of property.

“As preparations for the 2027 General Elections intensify, the Command urges all political parties, political actors and their supporters to embrace peaceful political engagement and shun violence, intimidation, inflammatory statements and incitement,” it stated.

The CP, who directed officers across the FCT to intensify security operations, also urged residents to remain security-conscious and report suspicious activities.

“The CP has consequently directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and heads of tactical units to remain vigilant and intensify security operations to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“Residents are also urged to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons, and activities to the nearest Police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938,” the statement added.