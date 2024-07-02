President and Commander-in-Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with several dignitaries, are expected to attend the 161st Nigeria Army Day Celebration in Jos, Plateau State.

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Caleb Muftwang at Ray Field Government House.

He highlighted that the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), an annual event marking the Army’s birthday, is currently underway in the state.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Transforming the Nigerian Army: Imperative for Combating Contemporary Security Challenges within a Joint Environment.”

The activities commenced last Friday with prayers in mosques and continued on Sunday in churches, kicking off events scheduled in Jos and across the country.

As part of NADCEL 2024, the Army has commissioned special intervention projects, renovated schools, and provided critical infrastructural facilities.

Additionally, they have organized a golf event to foster interactions between the Nigerian Army and the local community.

General Lagbaja also mentioned that President and Commander-in-Chief Tinubu has been invited as the Special Guest of Honor for the event, extending a similar invitation to Governor Muftwang and his cabinet members.

He emphasized that NADCEL 2024 aims to strengthen the existing friendship, understanding, and cultural ties between the Nigerian Army, the government, and the people of Plateau State.

“We hope this week-long event will provide us with insights from you as the Chief Executive of this state, your cabinet members, and the people of Plateau State. We will take home valuable lessons to refine our operations as officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.”

Governor Muftwang expressed his delight that Plateau State was chosen as the venue for this year’s Army Day Celebration, viewing it as an honor and a vote of confidence in the state’s security efforts over the past year.

He commended the dedication of soldiers across the nation, acknowledging their sacrifices, including those who have lost their lives.

Despite the challenges, he praised their resilience in safeguarding Nigeria from both external and internal threats that have caused unrest in recent years.

“The Nigerian Army’s presence in nearly 30 out of 36 states is significant. On behalf of the people of Plateau State, I extend sincere gratitude for the role the Army and other security agencies have played in improving our state’s security situation since 2023.”

Governor Muftwang assured continued support from the state government to create an enabling environment for security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.

“We will continue to encourage the Army and other security agencies, employing both kinetic and non-kinetic methods, to minimize insecurity in our nation.”