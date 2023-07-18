President Bola Tinubu has directed the management of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to speedily and thoroughly investigate the killing of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina by a stray bullet during an operation of officers of the agency at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy), the president demanded that those found culpable in the incident should be punished.

He charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

President Tinubu expressed sadness over the death of Ivan, saying: “I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathize with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.





“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE