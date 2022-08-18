Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, others to pay N10m each for posting of campaign materials in Anambra

As the month of September draws near for the official flag-off of the 2023 election campaigns, the Anambra State government has pegged an advert rate for presidential candidates to N10 million; senatorial candidates to N7 million; Federal House of Representatives to N5 million; and State House of Assembly to N1 million to be eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

The MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Tony Odili Ujubuonu, who issue the advert rate in a statement, in Awka, also directed that the payment of posters be made to the government revenue account before pasting anywhere, noting that politicians who default in the payments will face legal prosecution before the election.

He said the pasting of campaign posters on street light poles; roundabouts and other public buildings has been prohibited.

He explained that materials in advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, bunting, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be fully paid for and approved by the government authority before it is displayed for public consumption in the state.

The statement read in part: “As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September 2022, Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of Advertising in the state wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That posting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert form such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, t-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.”

The government in the release stated that presidential candidates are mandated to pay N10 million; senatorial candidate, N7million; Federal House of Representatives, N5million; and State House of Assembly, N1 million to be eligible to paste their campaign posters.

The statutory costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were also pegged at N100,000 for 48 sheets billboards, N500,000 for spectacular billboards, N500,000 gantry displays; N100,000 for irregularly-shaped billboards; N50,000 for a branded vehicle; and N5,000 for tricycle (Keke) rear branding, respectively.

