Tinubu, Nwifuru committed to building better economy — Reps member

The Honourable Member representing Ezza North-Ishielu Federal Constituency, Mr Joseph Nwobashi, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to building a better economy for the nation.

Nwobashi made the remark in an interview with journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki, during the celebration of two years in office of the President and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

According to Nwobashi, the President has performed creditably well within his two years in office.

“Yes, the President is doing well for the nation, and he has been up and doing to ensure that the economy takes its shape, and we must get there,” Nwobashi said.

He noted that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is focused on empowering youths and expanding economic opportunities for all citizens.

Nwobashi urged Nigerians to be hopeful, pointing out that growing the economy comes in gradual processes.

“The tax reform is yielding fruit, and other policies. He has been on the move to ensure a more united nation and an end to insecurity and the high cost of living,” he said.

The lawmaker scored President Tinubu 80% in his two years in office, stating, “I believe Nigeria is on the move for greatness.”

On insecurity, Nwobashi suggested a town hall meeting with stakeholders in the six geopolitical zones to find lasting solutions.

“I think it’s better we organise mega town hall meetings in each of the regions to identify the real cause of this insecurity, and then solutions can be proffered,” he advised.

Nwobashi also commended Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for paying pension arrears, saying it has resurrected retirees in the state.

“The Governor is a man of his people. Payment of pension arrears is highly commendable. He has projects scattered all over the local government areas in the state,” Nwobashi said.

The governor’s projects, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered include classroom blocks, the VANCO flyover and tunnel, and a 140-unit housing estate to tackle the housing deficit and internal roads.

He urged stakeholders to support the governor’s policies and programmes.

