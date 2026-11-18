Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has disputed claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity, insisting that the president only pledged to provide adequate power supply.

Fashola made the clarification during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, while discussing Tinubu’s 2023 campaign pledge to improve electricity supply and end estimated billing.

The former minister was responding to a recording of Tinubu’s campaign speech played by the interviewer. In the clip, the president had challenged Nigerians not to re-elect him if he failed to fulfil his electricity promise.

Tinubu had said, “You must have electricity. And you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made, will be a promise kept. If I couldn’t keep the promise and you and I come back for second term, don’t vote for me.”

However, Fashola rejected the interviewer’s interpretation that the pledge amounted to a commitment to provide uninterrupted electricity for 24 hours daily.

“He said adequate. We can replay it again. Replay it. I didn’t hear 24,” Fashola said.

After listening to the recording again, he maintained that Nigerians should consider whether there had been improvements in electricity supply and access to prepaid meters rather than assess the promise solely against the expectation of uninterrupted power.

“Everybody wants electricity all day. Okay, everybody wants that. I am not going to be avoiding very clear issues. But has it improved in some cases? If it has, those voters will say that this man is true to his word,” he said.

Fashola also acknowledged that Nigerians experiencing poor electricity supply had grounds to demand an explanation from the president over the pace of progress.

“Perhaps they are entitled to now ask Mr President, maybe you should give us the caveat. What are the reasons why you haven’t reached the end of your journey? And perhaps the reason is that I just need more time. Give me this second term, let me close on my promise,” Fashola said.

To illustrate his assessment, the former minister cited his personal experience with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco), saying he had contacted the company earlier in the year to commend its service after experiencing improved supply.

“So, one day, I think it was earlier this year. I called my service provider, Eko Disco. And I said, today, I’m not complaining. I want to commend you, because oftentimes when you hear me complain, when you hear my call, it’s because I have issues. But for the last few months, I am fine,” he said.

He was, however, careful to distinguish his experience from those of other electricity consumers, arguing that assessments of the administration should reflect individual experiences across the country.

“I don’t live in other people’s houses, so their experiences may be different from mine. And people should vote from their experience,” he added.

Tinubu made the electricity commitment in December 2022 during a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos as part of his campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

At the meeting, he promised improved electricity supply and an end to estimated billing, warning that Nigerians should deny him a second term if he failed to deliver.