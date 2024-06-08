Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, expressed on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu has not interfered with his duties since he took office in August 2023.

Wike made these remarks during the commissioning of the Guzape Lot II Infrastructure Project in Abuja.

“Since I assumed office on August 21, 2023, you have never one day interfered in my work,” Wike stated, which was met with applause from the audience.

He further elaborated, “Never one day have you called me to say this is what you want. Sometimes, I pretend I will come to you and say, ‘Are there people complaining?’ You will tell me, ‘Have I ever called you one day? So don’t bother yourself; go and do your job.’”

Wike emphasised his and the Minister of State’s appreciation for the autonomy granted by the President, which has enabled them to effectively carry out their duties.

He also assured the President of the FCT Administration’s commitment to completing the projects in the diplomatic area of Abuja by next year, highlighting the area’s appeal as a preferred residential choice for many Nigerians.

In response, President Tinubu commended Wike for his efforts in delivering on the Federal Government’s infrastructure renewal promises to the residents of the FCT.

