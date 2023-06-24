The General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji has said Nigerians should pray for the President, Bola Tinubu for God’s wisdom in appointing right people as cabinet members in the administration.

The cleric urged the president to engage people who can complement his efforts at achieving his renewed hope agenda for the people by observing the federal character principle for unity of the country.

Oladeji spoke during a press conference heralding the annual CAC CanaanLand Mountain of Mercy, Erio-Ekiti, 21st edition of the Power Explosion with the theme, “How Sweet The Name of Jesus”.

He said,”If you look at our new president, the way I see it, God will guide and direct him in choosing those he would work with and members of his cabinet and I believe he will not appoint wrong people to the position.

“A vehicle that will be strong, will show its capacity while starting. God himself will lead him to choose. I will also advise him to allow God to lead him regarding that and he should not base the appointment on ethnic or tribal sentiment. He should treat all equally.”

On the pain being faced by Nigerians due to the subsidy removal, the cleric called on the people to persevere and be patient with the government , adding that the country will be better for it.

“We can say the removal of subsidy at the time is dangerous and turn out to be the way out of our numerous challenges in Nigeria.

“We can say it a problem or bad omen for our country but to be solution to our problems as a nation. So let’s keep praying for our country and leaders and I know miracle will happen, “ he said

