Tinubu, NASS move to strengthen Auditor General’s office, fiscal governance

President Bola Tinubu on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the role of the Office of the Auditor-General, enhancing the procurement transparency framework, and expanding the use of digital financial management systems across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking in Abuja during the opening ceremony of the four-day National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance 2025, themed “Fiscal Governance in Nigeria: Charting a New Course for Transparency and Sustainable Development”, President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, emphasised the importance of coordination between fiscal and monetary policies.

“Sound fiscal governance cannot thrive in isolation from monetary stability. This administration is working more closely than ever with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure better coordination between fiscal and monetary policies. This alignment is crucial to tame inflation, stabilise the naira, and restore investor confidence,” Tinubu said.

He added: “We are determined to reduce inflationary pressures by addressing structural bottlenecks—particularly in food supply chains—while exercising discipline in public spending.

“Let me be clear: transparency and accountability are not optional—they are prerequisites for fiscal sustainability. That is why we have strengthened the Office of the Auditor-General, enhanced the framework for procurement transparency, and expanded the use of digital financial management systems across MDAs.”

President Tinubu also highlighted ongoing investments in key technologies such as the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), and the Open Treasury Portal.

“These platforms ensure public funds are traceable, public officers are accountable, and the Nigerian people are empowered with information. We must move from opacity to openness, from suspicion to confidence,” he said.

He urged the National Assembly and its Public Accounts Committees to carry out their constitutional duties with “integrity, courage, and independence,” adding, “Oversight is not a political tool—it is a patriotic duty.”

The President further noted that Nigeria’s ambitions for sustainable development depend on responsible budgeting and spending, stressing that every project must reflect the true priorities of the people.

He called for active citizen engagement in fiscal governance, urging civil society, the media, and the general public to act not as spectators but as co-owners of the national project.

“Good governance is a shared responsibility,” Tinubu said. “The role of parliament in oversight, the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, the media in public enlightenment, civil society in advocacy, and the citizens in participation are all essential to building a Nigeria that is fiscally strong and socially just.”

He concluded by calling on stakeholders at the conference to produce actionable recommendations that will strengthen Nigeria’s public financial management system and chart a path toward economic sovereignty.

Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam, reiterated the resolve of both chambers of the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Audit Bill—ten years after it was first introduced.

Describing the conference as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of transparency, accountability, and sustainable development, Salam said:

“As Africa’s biggest economy and the most populous Black nation on earth, Nigeria must lead the continent’s economic emancipation. But we cannot achieve this without making deliberate efforts to recalibrate our fiscal responsibility systems and improve our global transparency rankings.”

He expressed optimism that the conference would produce “clear, actionable, pragmatic, and measurable plans” for improved fiscal governance in the immediate, short, and long term.

Salam also noted that one of the key achievements of the pre-conference dinner was a renewed commitment by both chambers to speedily pass the long-delayed Audit Bill.

He specifically praised the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for providing a supportive environment for the committee to operate independently.

“I publicly affirm that Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has never interfered with our investigative hearings. On the contrary, he has offered substantial support to help us deliver on our constitutional mandate,” he said.

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas restated the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to prioritising good governance and anti-corruption as key pillars of its legislative agenda.

“Between July 2023 and June 2025, we passed an unprecedented number of bills, many focused on financial oversight,” Abbas said.

He noted that the Federal Audit Service Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed by the House and is awaiting Senate concurrence. If enacted, he said, the law would enhance the independence and capacity of Nigeria’s supreme audit institution.

“In 2022, the National Assembly passed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act. In this 10th Assembly, we remain committed to enacting laws that protect whistleblowers and witnesses,” he added.

Abbas also highlighted oversight efforts across ministries and agencies, and the House’s ongoing consideration of reforms to expedite the audit cycle and institutionalise post-audit follow-ups.

