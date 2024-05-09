President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the appointment is in line with his avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.

It said it is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

The statement further said the president remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

ALSO READ:Nigeria needs to be rescued — Northern elders forum

The president has also approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

A separate statement by the presidential spokesman described Woke as a seasoned engineer and politician.

It noted that he had served as chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

“The president expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working to harness and develop the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development,” the statement added.