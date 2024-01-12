President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), those appointed areTola Akerele, Director-General, National Theatre; Dr. Shaibu Husseini,Director-General, National Films and Censors Board; Mr. Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie, Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture, Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan, and Chief Conservator, National War Museum.

Others are Ahmed Sodangi, Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya, Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria;

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Managing Director, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation, and Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The President mandated the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

