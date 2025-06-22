Tinubu mourns victims of Borno suicide attack, Kano explosion

President Bola Tinubu has expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend.

A statement on Sunday in by the Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.

Tinubu urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.

He condoled with the Government and people of Borno State over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support survivors.

Meanwhile, the President has sympathised with the families of those killed or injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano.

The explosion at a scrap metal factory affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.

Tinubu stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and tasked relevant government institutions with investigating the incident.